HAMILTON — Charles Gilbert Howard, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Chuck was born in Waterloo, Indiana, at his maternal grandparents’ home, to Herbert and Dorothy (Bonecutter) Howard. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1951.
He married Karen Kline Howard on Sept. 10, 1952, at St. John’s Church of Christ in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The highlight of his high school years was when he was a senior and captain of the varsity basketball team and won the championship of the Steuben County basketball tournament. The Hamilton Marines were the underdog that day.
After his time in the Army, Chuck returned home to join his father, Herb on the family farm. Howard Farms continues this legacy operated by his son, Charles W. Howard and his grandchildren, Herbert W. and Charles D. Howard.
In 1972, Chuck started his career in the insurance business, founding the Howard Insurance Agency. Chuck and his daughter, Dawn and son-in-law, Dennis, worked together until his retirement in 2020. Howard Insurance is now in its 50th year of business.
Chuck was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church, The Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Valley of Fort Wayne, Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, Hamilton American Legion Post 467, The Florida Flywheelers, a Squire of Jack Daniel Distillery and the Wing Family of America.
Chuck and Karen enjoyed traveling, spending many winters in Florida. Together they have been to 48 States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. He enjoyed making new friends and never met a stranger. Most important of all, Chuck valued family. His love for them had no boundaries.
Chuck loved God, his wife and family with all of his heart. He enjoyed his many friendships. When he was with people, Chuck was warm, caring and kind. Many friends said he was the most positive person they had ever met. His daughter always wished everyone could have a father like him.
Chuck loved Hamilton and was a civic-minded citizen who supported many organizations. He was a willing landowner who made room for Fish Creek Trails. He helped provide support, guidance and donated property to this and many other projects.
The Fee-Howard Wetlands is a nature preserve named for John Fee, Hamilton’s first settler and his descendent Chuck Howard.
Survivors include his wife of almost 70 years, Karen Howard; son, Charles W. (Nila) Howard; daughter, Dawn (Dennis) Mullins, all of Hamilton; Chuck’s family also included the following grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Herbert W. (Christina) Howard and their children, Emma, Georgia May and Lathan, all of Hamilton, Leah (Patrick) Hicks and their children, Lydia and Nicholas, of Angola, Charles D. (Alison) Howard and their children, Ivy and Violet, of Hamilton, Margaret May (Lance) Garman and their children, Memphis and Evelyn, of Butler, Michele (Bradley) Hancock and their child, Nash, of Angola and Michael McDowell and Jessica Coolman and their child, Carson, of Hamilton; Melania Torres, an exchange student, of Fortaleza Ceara Brazil; brother, Robert (Jean) Howard, of Hamilton; and sister, Jane (Bryan) Culver, of Clay City, Indiana.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Joseph; and one foster son, Lee Black. Chuck left nothing unsaid or undone. He had no regrets.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, beginning at 11:30 a.m., at Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, where a Memorial Service will begin at 1 p.m., with family member, Robert Keith Howard, officiating.
Military Graveside Rites will be accorded at Hamilton Cemetery, by Hamilton American Legion Post 467.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, Indiana.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Hamilton United Methodist Church or the Hamilton Fire Department.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.