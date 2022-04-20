KENDALLVILLE — Jeannine Marie Edsall, age 89, of Kendallville, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at True Care Home, Auburn.
Mrs. Edsall was born in LeHavre, France, on October 3, 1932, to Edward Emile Peau and Elisa Melanie (Guegan) Peau. They preceded her in death. At age 17, she came to Kendallville from France.
She married Russell Ellsworth Edsall on March 1, 1952, and he preceded her in death in 1984. She then married James Liechty and they were together for 30 years.
Jeannine was employed in the past with Kraft Foods, Chronister’s Pharmacy, Taylor Shoe Store and Burger Chef.
Survivors include: four daughters, Marcia and Steve Lash of Kendallville, Michelle and Steve Atz of Auburn, Melanie and Bob Henry of Waterloo, and Marlene and Mike Minich of Kendallville; 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughters, Monica Edsall and Madelaine Edsall; a son, Mark Edsall; a granddaughter, Madeleine Speheger; and two sisters, Denise Kuhne and Lisette Guilbaud.
Visitation will be held today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Avilla.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Foundation.
