ANGOLA — Joyce J. Williams, 85, of Angola, Indiana, died on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare in Angola, Indiana.
Mrs. Williams was born on June 4, 1935, in Angola, Indiana, to Freddie R. and Beulah B. (Sink) Aldrich.
Living in LaGrange and Steuben counties for her lifetime, she was a school bus driver for many years, for both the Prairie Heights and Angola School Corporations. She was also a horse breeder and farmer.
She was a member of the American Paint Horse Association, Pinto Horse Association of America, North American Spotted Draft Horse Association, Clydesdale Breeders of the United States, Belgian Draft Horse Corporation of America and American Quarter Horse Association.
Mrs. Williams was a longtime member of Plato United Methodist Church in rural LaGrange, Indiana.
Surviving are her son, Raymond (Darlene) Williams, of Bryan, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Jeanette Miller, of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and two sons, Randy and Ronnie Williams.
Visitation will begin on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 1 p.m., and continue until the service time at 3 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The Rev. Russ Hepler will officiate the services.
In accordance with state and local regulation, face masks and social distancing will be required at all times, while at both the visitation and funeral services.
Burial will take place privately at a later date in East Springfield Cemetery in rural LaGrange.
Memorials may be made to Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption, P.O. Box 95, Howe, IN 46746.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
