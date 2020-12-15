AUBURN — Betty L. Miller, 91, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler, Indiana.
She was born on June 23, 1929, in Auburn.
Betty worked for the Auburn Rubber Company, Essex Wire and then retired from Pent Products.
Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and Harold Jarnagin, of Auburn, Linda L. Carnahan, of Auburn and Judy A. and Fred Smith, of Churubusco; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister-in-law, Roeiene Dickson, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Dickson; mother, Mary (Hogan) McNutt; three brothers, John Jr., Jack and Ted; and four sisters, Darlene, Doris, Jane and Shirley.
There will be a private graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Andy Grimes from Auburn Church of Christ will be officiating.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
