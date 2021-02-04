Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Mainly cloudy in the morning. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected during the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.