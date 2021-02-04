PLEASANT LAKE — Marilyn E. Penick, 90, a life-long resident of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
Marilyn was born on Sept. 3, 1930, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, to Leo and Esther (Huffman) Powers.
She graduated from Pleasant Lake High School in 1948.
On May 22, 1948 she married the love of her life, Allie N. Penick.
Marilyn was part-owner and helped run Powers Hamburger in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was a member of Pleasant Lake Baptist Church where she was a Deacon, organized the Ladies Suppers, taught Sunday school, attended Bible Study and was a member of AWANA.
Marilyn was very devoted to her faith and also to her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are three sons, James (Diana) Penick, of Angola, Indiana, William (Lorene) Penick, of Angola, Indiana, and John (Kim Shannon) Penick, of Longmont, Colorado; two daughters, Karen (Kim Deems) Clark, of Angola, Indiana, and Mary (Dennis) Ramsey, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; six grandchildren, Callen Aldrich, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, Camille (Taylor) Bolen, of Auburn, Indiana, Cody Aldrich, of Angola, Indiana, Meghan Bussing, of Angola, Indiana, Jason (Jennifer) Clark, of Stroh, Indiana, and Carla (A.J.) Dzenowagis, of Fayetteville, Georgia; and three great-grandchildren, Kaleb Bussing, Zachary Bussing and Jack Demerly. Also surviving are her brothers, Elten (Carolyn) Powers, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Elden Lee (Donna) Powers, of Fremont, Indiana; and her sisters, Marcia (Walter) Silberg, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Maribeth Green, of Angola, Indiana; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allie N. Penick, on Dec. 31, 2000; an infant sister, Madilyn Powers; and brothers, Dana Powers, Rolin Powers, Galen Powers and Loren Powers.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Private funeral services will be held, with burial at Carter Cemetery in Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to Pleasant Lake Baptist Church or to Pleasant Lake Historical Society.
Masks and social distancing are required. Please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.