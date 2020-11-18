WATERLOO — Ruth L. Stebing, 97, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
She was born in Waterloo on Dec. 4, 1922, to John A. and Nora Mae (Pifer) Kerns.
Ruth was a lifetime resident of Waterloo.
She graduated from Waterloo High School in 1940, and was a member of Waterloo United Methodist Church.
She was co-owner and operator with her first husband, Jack Loos, of Loos Music Store in Waterloo, where she also taught students how to play the organ and piano.
Ruth married Everett “Pude” Stebing on May 21, 1982, and he died on July 3, 2004.
She is survived by two stepsons and daughter-in-law, Ron Stebing, of Grabill and Larry and Bea Stebing, of Angola; three step-grandchildren; and one step-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Elaine; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Stebing; and two brothers, Carl and Wayne Stebing.
A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.
Memorials can be directed to Waterloo United Methodist Church.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
