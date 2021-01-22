HAMILTON — Kathaleen J. “Kate” Jennings, age 89, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away at 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Northern Lakes Care and Rehabilitation in Angola, Indiana.
Mrs. Jennings was a 1949 graduate of Hamilton High School.
She attended Edon United Methodist Church, where she was an active member of the United Methodist Women.
Kate enjoyed gardening, was known for her gorgeous flower gardens, and was a fabulous baker; her weekly batch of chocolate chip cookies were not to be missed. She and her husband enjoyed crafting and woodworking and she also enjoyed sewing and embroidery.
Kathaleen J. Jennings was born on April 22, 1931, near Pleasant Lake, Indiana, the daughter of Howard A. and Berniece (Hurraw) Jackson.
On Sept. 23, 1951, she married Wilford B. “Spiv” Jennings, at the Chapel in the Garden in Angola, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 2020, after 69 years of marriage.
Survivors include her children, LuAnne (Jim) Letizia, of Hamilton, Linda (John) Hug, of Edgerton, Ohio, Lee (Shelley) Jennings, of Winamac, Indiana, and Lisa (Mark) Weaver, of Dublin, Ohio; grandchildren, Angela (Jordan Scott) Letizia, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Mollyanne (Justin) Davis, of Fishers, Indiana, Kara (Rob) Radabaugh, of Marysville, Ohio, Eric Hug, of Westerville, Ohio, Conner, Taylor and Ashlynn Jennings, all of Winamac and Hannah, Noah and Rachel Weaver, all of Dublin; and great-granddaughters, Ruby Kate Radabaugh and Dylan Kate Davis.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Glida Jackson, Robert Jackson and Marvin Jackson.
Graveside services for Kathaleen J. Jennings will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Eddy Cemetery near Hamilton, with Pastor Doug Widdowson officiating.
Krill Funeral Service in Edon, Ohio, has been entrusted with the services.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family requests that friends observe social distancing precautions and use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message or by leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
Memorials are requested to Edon United Methodist Church.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfueralservice.com.
