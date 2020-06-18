NORTH POLE, Alaska — Wava L. (Maggert) Woolard, age 74, of North Pole, Alaska, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at The Carlyle at Stonebridge Park, in Southlake, Texas.
Wava was born on Sept. 16, 1945, in Auburn, Indiana, to Forrest B. and Francis R. (Reed) Maggert.
Wava married Warren B. Woolard on Sept. 8, 1972, in Auburn, Indiana, and he survives in North Pole, Alaska.
Wava graduated from Garrett High School in 1963, where she was a member of the Cheerleading Squad.
After moving to Alaska, in the early 70s, Wava became the cheerleading coach for the school’s first cheerleading squad in Anderson, Alaska.
Wava was a school board member for the Denali Borough (Alaska) for multiple decades before retiring in 2002. She was also a volunteer at the local school in Anderson, Alaska, supporting education and athletics.
Wava was a member at North Star Baptist Church in Anderson, Alaska, were she also served as treasurer.
Wava lived a full life and loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Warren (Bruce) Woolard, of North Pole, Alaska; sons, Joseph S. Weimer and daughter-in-law, Tina Weimer, of North Pole, Alaska, and Christopher Thomas Weimer and daughter-in-law, Janette Marie Weimer, of Southlake, Texas; granddaughters, Paige Marie Weimer and Emily Nicole Weimer, of Southlake, Texas, Vivian Marie Kelly and Jessica Leeann Weimer, of North Pole, Alaska; grandsons, Christopher Thomas Weimer and Michael Jonathon Weimer, of North Pole, Alaska; great-granddaughters, Sierah Weimer, Kiah Weimer, and Nicole Kelly, of North Pole, Alaska; great-grandsons, Cody Lane and Joseph Jeremy Phillips, of North Pole, Alaska; brother, Clayton Maggert, of Garrett, Indiana; sisters, Mary (Royce) Higgins, of Garrett, Eleanor (Doddie) Perucca, of Garrett, Juanita Kline, of Auburn, and Carolyn Creager, of Garrett; sister-in-law, Margie Maggert, of Garrett; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Forrest Maggert; her mother, Frances (Reed) Maggert; brothers, William (Bill) Maggert, Richard (Sam) Maggert, Clifford (Hoggie) Maggert, Melvin (Jake) Maggert, and Ralph (Bootie) Maggert; sister-in-law, Helen Maggert; brothers-in-law, Michael Perucca and Roy (Rosie) Creager.
Private services will be held at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett, Indiana, with the Rev. David Mix officiating.
