WOLCOTTVILLE — Robert E. “Rob” McKinney, 63, of Wolcottville, Indiana, a K-9 Handler with the Indiana Search and Response Team (ISART), passed away unexpectedly at his home, moments after arriving from training on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 6, 1956, in Muncie, Indiana, to Robert C. and Rose Mary (Brown) McKinney. His parents preceded him in death.
He served in the U.S. National Guard.
On Oct. 26, 1982, in Las Vegas, Nevada, he married Louise S. “Lou” Preiss.
Mr. McKinney moved to this area in 1990, coming from Muncie, Indiana.
He had worked as a security officer and dog handler at Circus Circus Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, and as a security officer at Edgewater Hotel and Casino of Laughlin, Nevada, both in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He was owner and operator of Midwest Canine Training Center of Muncie, Indiana, from 1984 to 1988. Rob also worked at Dometic Corp. of LaGrange in the late 1980s, and currently was owner and operator of Rob McKinney Janitorial Services from 1990 to the present.
Through community service, he coached flag football, baseball, and basketball for many years. Rob was also head of Wolcott Mills basketball program for three years. For close to 16 years, he was a leader and superintendent for Orange Township 4-H Club and the Noble County 4-H Poultry Club.
A valuable member of ISART for five years, Rob and his wife Lou, co-handled live-find K-9 Bodie. Rob obtained his NASAR SARTech II, and he and K-9 Bodie certified with the International Police Work Dog Association in both live-find and article/evidence recovery search.
His smile, his wonderful sense of humor and his constant banter with his teammates kept every training session entertaining. A straight-shooter, Rob was quick with support and to jump in to help. He was looking forward to starting a new puppy in the upcoming months to train as Bodie's successor.
In his spare time, Rob enjoyed fishing, coon hunting, pheasant hunting, and took his naps very seriously.
Surviving are his wife, Lou McKinney, of Wolcottville; a daughter, Corie McKinney, of Warsaw; and three sons, Josh (Lindsay) McKinney, of Kendallville, Jacob McKinney, of Fort Worth, Texas, and John McKinney, of Indianapolis; and two granddaughters, Reece Nicole Bradley and Ellie Marie McKinney.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Pastor Doug Keenan officiating.
Burial will be at Orange Township Cemetery, Rome City.
Visitation is Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Preferred memorials are to Noble County 4-H Poultry Club or ISART.
View a video tribute after Friday and share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
