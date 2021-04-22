William Harkin Apr 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William J. Harkin, age 57, of St. Joe, Indiana, died on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his St. Joe home.Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Do you trust the COVID vaccine? You voted: I am fully vaccinated I am waiting for my second dose I will get vaccinated when I can I choose to not get vaccinated Vote View Results Back Special Sections Spring Home and Garden Readers Choice NS Healthy Living Winter Bridal Guide Spring 2021 Dekalb County Community Guide 2021 Noble County Community Guide 2021 Get The Job Winter 2021 Steuben County Community Guide 2021 LaGrange Community Guide 2021 Go Green 2021 Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide 2019 IN|All Sports Football Preview 2019 Steuben County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Allen County 4-H Scrapbook Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSteel Dynamics plans expansionToddler dies in incidentArea pair arrested after chaseSpring cleaning: Noble County warrant sweep leads to 13 arrestsMan facing Level 2 felony meth dealing chargeAlbion woman charged with striking childMay-be later: Kendallville May festivals called offChoose love over hatred, anger or fearLiv It Up block party to help DeKalb studentPandemic hasn't stopped Jehovah's Witnesses Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD138276 KD138241 KD137907 Top Jobs KD138598 KD138535 KD138403 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Man has become weak Adopt a Tree this weekend Conversation with kids can save lives Child abuse: Be aware DeKalb Community Calendar Garrett lists pool admission rates, rules Nucor Building Systems thanks vaccine volunteers Cromwell marches toward grant application with water project hearing
