GARRETT — Janice A. Kappel, 85, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her family.
Janice was born Nov. 5, 1937, in Garrett.
Janice married Thomas Kappel on June 3, 1961, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
Janice was a dental assistant and had worked for Dr. Niles in Garrett, and had also worked at Weight Watchers.
Janice was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett, and was a member of the rosary society.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Kappel, of Garrett; children, Monica (Warren) Berry, Melinda (Brad) Stump, Deanna (Mark) DeKonick, Susan (James A.) Shipe, Theresa (Michael Voegerl) Kappel and Denise (William) Andrews; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (June) Beeber, of Adams Lake; and sister, Mary Ruth Beeber, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Kappel; parents, Cleo and Hilda (Miller) Beeber; brother, Joseph Beeber; and sister, Naomi Beeber.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 300 W. Houston St., Garrett.
Father Mark Enemali will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Memorial donations may be made to Saint Martin’s Health Care Clinic.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
