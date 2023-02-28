DECATUR — Hillis Ann “Phillis” Sudduth, 87, of Decatur, Indiana, formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at her daughter’s residence.
She was born on July 20, 1935, in Adams County, a daughter of the late Brent Williams and the late Ethel (Turner) Williams.
Phillis was married to Robert L. Sudduth Sr., on July 8, 1950, in Rising Sun, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2022.
Phillis was a member of Church of the Nazarene in Orland, Indiana, where she served on the church board.
She worked several different places over the years, including Shaffer Glove Factory in Decatur; Hardees in Angola, Indiana, and St. Joseph, Missouri, and she also worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken in St. Louis, Missouri.
Phillis enjoyed crocheting and spoiling her grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved flowers and going motorcycle riding with her husband and family.
Survivors include her daughter, Debra (Sammy) Swygart-Tarlton, of Decatur, Indiana; two sons, Robert (Shelly) Sudduth Jr., of Winfield, Pennsylvania, and Ronald (Pamela) Sudduth, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; son-in-law, Jim Brobst, of Decatur, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by son, Jerry Allen Sudduth; daughter, Peggy Brobst; son-in-law, Reggie Swygart Sr; and nine siblings.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at noon, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with Pastor Kris McPherson officiating.
Burial will be held at Decatur Cemetery at a later date.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the noon service at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.
Preferred memorials may be given to ProMedica Hospice or Orland Nazarene Church.
Arrangements are by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur.
For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com.
