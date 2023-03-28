KENDALLVILLE — Bonnie Marie Inlow, 70, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Ascension Sacred Heart Village in Avilla, Indiana.
She was born on Jan 30, 1953, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Martha (Ditmore) Bosket.
She was a 1971 graduate of Windsor Central High School in Windsor, New York.
Bonnie enjoyed working with her hands — gardening and refinishing antiques. She also had an artistic side and would work with ceramics and enjoyed writing.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Inlow, of Kendallville; son, Donald Hamm, of Sugarland, Texas; granddaughter, Aries Godsey, of Kendallville; and sister, Debbie Asher.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Walter and Elizabeth Bosket and Harry and Emma Ditmore; and aunt and uncle, Mimi and Herb Vick.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Sweet Cemetery, 3015 E. C.R. 415 N, Albion.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., today, March 28, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
