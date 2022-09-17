FORT WAYNE — Denise Darnell England, 46, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
She was born on March 3, 1976.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Hal and Gloria England.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Dominic (Rebekah) Hess, of Florida, and Tre England, of Fort Wayne; one grandson, Josiah England; five brothers, Wade Hardy, Ernie Hardy, Alvin Hardy, Michael Hardy and Hal England, of Florida; five sisters, Kimberlyn Mayhorn and Kelly Solis, of North Carolina, Tabatha Grant, of Georgia, and Tonia Walters and Kristie Conrad, of Auburn; and many nieces and nephews.
Denise loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing bingo at Speedway, her big bingo family and most important to her were her sons, grandson and family.
A celebration to honor Denise’s life will take place from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Speedway Bingo Hall, 4720 Speedway Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Memorials may be directed to a college education fund for Denise’s grandson, Josiah England. Please make checks payable to Tre England.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
