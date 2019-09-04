KENDALLVI8LLE — Merrill Lloyd Hunter, 63, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Merrill was born in Rockford, Ohio, on July 8, 1956, to Myron Benjamin and Rachael Mary (Thornell) Hunter. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Prairie Heights High School and spent many years working in the automotive robotics industry. His last place of employment was Kraft Foods in Kendallville.
He was an avid photographer, reader, poet, and high school basketball fan. He enjoyed driving the country roads of northern Indiana, northern Ohio, and southern Michigan, visiting out-of-the-way places.
What Merrill loved most, was spending quality time with his son, Bradley, his wife, Dulce, and their dog, Max.
He is survived by his son, Bradley and Dulce Keller, of Johnson City, Tennessee; sisters, Ruby and Steve Teeple, of Palmetto, Florida, and Bonita and Harold Burtner, of Muncie, Indiana; brothers, Stanley and Jean Hunter, of Benton, Kentucky, and Lowell and Donna Hunter, of Oliver Lake, Wolcottville, Indiana; sister-in-law, Nancy Hunter, of LaGrange, Indiana; brother-in-law, Ken Anspach, of Van Wert, Ohio; and 15 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Anspach; and brothers, Leslie Hunter and Rodney Hunter.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Burial will take place at Lake Bethel Cemetery, LaGrange County.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville
