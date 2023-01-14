The Rev. James Elsner, age 71, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Peace Lutheran Church, S.R. 120, Fremont, Indiana.
Burial will follow at Concordia Cemetery, S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be made to Worship Anew.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.