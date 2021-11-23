WATERLOO — Robin Lynn Scranage, age 58, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at her residence.
Robin was born on April 2, 1963, in Mount Holly, New Jersey, to George Ronald and Beverly Ann (Shupe) Wells.
Robin married John D. Scranage II on March 24, 1984, in Auburn, Indiana, and he died on April 21, 2017.
Robin was a school bus driver and monitor and former member of Auburn Presbyterian Church.
Robin is survived by her mother: Beverly Ann Wells, of Auburn, Indiana; daughter, Kayla Scranage, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two sons, Ivan (Brook Cronin) Scranage, of Waterloo, Indiana, and Gavin Scranage, of Waterloo, Indiana; and a brother, Jason (Lisa) Wells, of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Robin was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Scranage II; and father, George Ronald Wells.
Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
Services will take place at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, with Pastor Roger Dilley officiating.
Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna, Indiana.
Memorials are to the American Cancer Society in memory of John D. Scranage II.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.