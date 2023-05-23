Sharon J. Doege, age 78, of Cromwell, Indiana, died on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Stones Hill Community Church, 151 W. Stones Hill Road, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Family and friends will be received from 4-5:30 p.m., prior to the service at the church.
Memorial donations may be directed to Riley Children Hospital for Children or Stone’s Hill Community Church.
Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
