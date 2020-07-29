Dale Tarr Jul 29, 2020 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dale E. Tarr, 35, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on July 26, 2020, in Avilla, Indiana. Arrangements are with Sheets and Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How do you feel about Gov. Holcomb's statewide mask mandate, effective July 27? You voted: Approve Disapprove Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAuburn Police release policy on mask orderUPDATE_One hurt in Auburn shootingHowe teen sentenced for Orland burglaryMore than 100 nursing homes residents and staff contracted COVID-19 in five-county areaCollision injures Waterloo motorcyclistExecutive order details rules, exceptions for mask mandateMajor phone outage hits Kendallville after underground cables cutButler Police outline mask enforcement policyTwelve seek Miss Garrett 2020 crownHolcomb to mandate mask use in Indiana starting Monday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News America’s future cities: The most affordable metros that people have been flocking to in recent years Amber Heard breaks down in tears over 'traumatic details' of Johnny Depp relationship Cameron Diaz's lockdown family time Ryan Lochte cites suspensions as reason for his happy marriage Kim Kardashian West returns to Los Angeles after crisis talks with Kanye Stormzy birthday bash Prince William says lockdown was a chance to 'revalue things' Zendaya 'speechless' by first-ever Emmy nomination
