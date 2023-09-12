James Creps

LIGONIER — James “Jim” Creps, age 77, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly as the result of natural causes, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. He was spending time with his family in Hudson, Indiana, when he passed.
Jim was born on July 19, 1946, the son of Robert and Virginia (Pearson) Creps in Kendallville, Indiana.
Jim grew up in Ligonier and graduated from Ligonier High School in 1964. He then obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from IPFW in Fort Wayne.
He was baptized at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ligonier and faithfully attended the church his entire life.
Jim carried on the family tradition of baking and was the third generation to own and operate the well-known, and well-loved Crep’s Bakery in Ligonier. He retired from the bakery in 2012, and took up golfing full time. He also became a beloved part of the Fashion Farm tradition, working part-time year-round, “making the donuts” and working seven-days a week every October, baking thousands of the famous pumpkin donuts. Jim enjoyed spending time with his friends, which almost always involved golf, was an avid basketball fan and a huge fan of Notre Dame.
Jim will be greatly missed by his daughter, Heather (Roger) McBride, of Albion, Indiana; son, Jim (Nicole) Greiter, of Mason, Michigan; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Vicki (Dennis) Berkey, of Fremont, Indiana; along with two nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
The family will host a celebration of Jim’s life at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jim may be directed to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 300 Ravine Park Drive, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
