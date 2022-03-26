ANGOLA — John P. Lelli, age 62, died on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Nov. 16, 1959, in Detroit, Michigan, son of the late Mario and Guerina Lelli.
He married the love of his life, Amy Jo Everett, on Feb. 15, 1986.
John was a phenomenal chef. John started his career in the restaurant industry at a young age. He began working at his father’s restaurant, Mario’s, learning the tricks of the trade. He purchased The Golden Eagle, along with his partner, Fred, at the age of 21.
John wanted to pursue a slower pace lifestyle instead of the restaurant business and focus on family. He and his wife started a successful landscape and nursery company called Lone Eagle Nursery. Once again the itch for the restaurant business returned. John and Amy Lelli ran the Hatchery from 2000-2014. John’s daughter and son-in-law are continuing his legacy alongside Mark and Libby Meston.
This is a sad time for our family and we would love the continued support, as nothing would have made John happier. After passing his business along, he came out of retirement and worked at Flagstar Bank in Angola as a licensed Banker, until his passing.
He loved photography, Disney, Star Wars, and camping. His greatest joy of all was spending time with his family.
Surviving are his loving wife of 36 years, Amy J. Lelli; four children, Heather (Mark) Meston, of Angola, Indiana, Holli (Andrew) Lelli of Hillsdale, Michigan, Sara (Derek) Adams, of Lexington, South Carolina, and Daryl Lelli, of Angola, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Landon, Connor, Merik, Elijah, Miley, Finley, Amelia & Riley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mario and Guerina Lelli; and brother, Mario Lelli Jr.
Per his wishes, his family is holding a Celebration of Life ceremony, instead of a traditional funeral. We invite you to join his widow, children and grandchildren at his favorite restaurant, The Hatchery Restaurant, on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 1-4 p.m., where we’ll raise a glass (or three) to the best man we know. Please feel free to bring a picture of John for our memory wall to share with his family.
In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to the American Cancer Society in John's name.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.
