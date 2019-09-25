COLUMBIA CITY — James A. Scott, 85, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 7:30 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.
Friends may call on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for James will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of James, may be made to Impact Center or the donor’s choice.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.
