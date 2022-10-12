COLUMBIA CITY — John Marshall Vogely, 85 of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully in the company of family at Stillwater Hospice Home at 9:25 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, where he had been since Tuesday.
Born on March 4, 1937, in Whitley County, Indiana, he was a son of the late Henry M. and Freida M. (Robinett) Vogely. Growing up in Jefferson Township, he graduated from Jefferson Center High School in 1955.
He was inducted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 1, 1960. Serving at Fort Benning, Georgia, he became a wheeled vehicle mechanic. He was honorably discharged on March 29, 1962.
On Sept. 21, 1963, he married Susan R. Brase. They have always lived in Whitley County.
Throughout his work career, John was a farmer, raising hogs and growing crops. Additionally, he was a school bus driver and mechanic for many years, eventually becoming a truck dispatcher for Fort Wayne Foundry, where he retired in 2002. He continued to work with his daughter and son-in-law at Buesching Peat Moss, Fort Wayne, primarily as a truck driver.
Mechanically inclined, he could fix anything mechanical. In his early years, he raced modifieds at the area tracks. In his senior years, he restored old farm tractors and faithfully watched the NASCAR races through their season.
Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Susan; children, Angela M. (Tim Maldeney) Dice, of Auburn, John Andrew “Andy” (Julie) Vogely, of Columbia City and Ginger S. (Dan) Buesching, of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Martha Sellers, of Kingston, New York, Janice (Robert) Morsches and Jo Ellen Krider, both of Columbia City.
The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Broxon Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, at the funeral home.
Memorials in John’s honor are to Stillwater Hospice Home.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.