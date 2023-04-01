GAYLORD, Mich. — Gail Duane Stoltz, age 79, passed away on March 16, 2023, with his loving daughter and son by his side.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1943, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Garth and Claudia (Roe) Stoltz, and was the youngest of four boys.
He is a 1961 graduate of Topeka High School, where he was active in numerous sports, choir and drama.
Following high school, Gail pursued a career in commercial art, and in 1964, achieved his diploma from Ray Vogue Art School in Chicago, Illinois. He worked in Chicago until relocating to northern Michigan in 1998, to be closer to family.
Art was Gail’s passion and he was most at peace when in front of an easel with a paintbrush in hand. Having lived with bipolar disorder most of his life, Gail’s art was his way of expressing himself while helping those in his life better understand his world.
Gail is survived by his children, Katherine (Mike) Day and Kevin (Kristy) Stoltz; brother, Gary; 12 beautiful grandchildren, Stephanie, Sandra, Aaron, Jeremy, Bailee, Hunter, Jackson, Isabelle, Malachi, Abigail, Asher and Ezekiel; and six great-grandchildren whom he loved very much, Harper, Greyden, Deklan, Rose, Ellinor and Kian.
A memorial service in Topeka, Indiana, will be announced at a later date. For more information, please contact Gail’s son, Kevin Stoltz, at klstoltz@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compassus Hospice online at https://compassuslivingfoundation.org/give/.
Arrangements were entrusted to Nelson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, P.O. Box 1548, Gaylord, MI 49734.
