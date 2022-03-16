KENDALLVILLE — Ruth Ann Hoover, 51, of Kendallville, died Friday, March 11, 2022, due to an automobile accident near Kendallville.
She was born June 29, 1970, in Kendallville to Kenneth Ray and Lydia Ruth (Garvey) Bolen.
In 1991 she married Clovis Duane “Punk” Hoover. He preceded her in death on Feb. 6, 2016.
She had worked at Dexter Axle in Albion.
Surviving are three sons, Kyle (Kariann Watson) Hoover of Kendallville, Brandon (Breanna) Hoover of Kendallville, and Skylar Hoover of Kendallville; eight grandchildren, Shaley Reynolds, Zoey Watson, Twylia Truelove, Toni Hoover, Courtney Hoover, Trinity Hoover, Chayanne Hoover and Sam Hoover; her mother, Lydia Bolen of Kendallville; two sisters, Vicki (Jerry) Napier of Kendallville and Misty Jones of Michigan; a brother, Travis (Alexis) Bolen of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her father; a sister, Ellen Bolen; and two nephews, Cody Hoover and Ricky Lee Hoover Jr.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, 2353 S. Lima Road, Kendallville. An evening service will be held at 7 p.m.
The funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Charles Mosley officiating. Burial will follow at Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the family.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfunralhome.com.
