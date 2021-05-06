ALBION — Elizabeth Nordell “Betty” Bower, age 93, of Albion, Indiana, died on Monday, May 3, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Bower was born at the family homestead in Green Township, Noble County, Indiana, on May 25, 1927, to Wilbur Paul Smith and Neva Kathryn (Bitting) Smith. Her parents preceded her in death.
She graduated from Albion-Jefferson High School in 1945.
She married Robert Lee Bower on June 28, 1950, at Merriam Christian Chapel near Albion. They lived and farmed together on the homestead farm, before moving to their current farm in 1964. Robert preceded her in death on April 7, 1975.
Betty was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She worked with Robert on the farm, raised a garden every year, attended Rehoboth Missionary Church and was a member of Noble County 4-H for many years.
Survivors include her daughters, Joan and Dean Wilcox, of Skinner Lake, Albion and Judy and Edward Anderson, of Merriam; sons, Stacy Bower, of Fort Wayne and Stan Bower, of Garrett; six grandchildren, Jenny and Mike Stringfellow, of Albion, Kevin and Amanda Hass, of Clarksville, Ohio, Kristen and Andy Meadows, of Upland, Indiana, Nicholas and Crystle Wilcox, of Palos Heights, Illinois, Emily and Rodney Leamon, of Kimmell and Brad and Rhonda Anderson, of Rome City; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Linda Smith, of Fort Wayne; and special friend and longtime companion, Rodney Sieber, of Albion.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Marilyn Smith; and brother, Robert C. Smith.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with visitation an hour prior to the service.
Pastor Jon Stoltzfus will be officiating the funeral service.
Burial will follow the service at Sweet Cemetery near Albion.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Noble Hospice or Rehoboth Missionary Church.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.