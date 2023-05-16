ANGOLA — Vera M. Teller, 93, of Flint, Indiana, passed away on May 11, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Corydon, Indiana, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Dec. 30, 1929, in Angola, Indiana, to Charles Frederick and Isadora Mae (Collins) Pairan.
Vera graduated from Flint High School in 1948, and married Phillip Dean Teller in 1952. They had two children, Elizabeth (Teller) Sova and David Teller.
Phillip and Vera were known to pass their time sitting in their front yard swing, always ready for a visitor to stop by and chat. As a homemaker and loving mom, she spent her free time crocheting, sewing, and making beautiful doilies which she was known to give away as gifts.
She was a lifelong member of Flint United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and was known for her homemade cheesy scalloped potatoes and banana bread at the church luncheons.
She was a cherished member of the Flint community and infamous in the neighborhood for her homemade popcorn balls at Halloween.
In the summers, she watched over her grandchildren, Christine Sova Shaver and Mallory (Sova) Beach, allowing them to make daily pillow forts, put on elaborate fashion shows and dig up the “door yard” to make mud pies — memories they cherish to this day.
She lived in Flint her entire life, prior to moving with her daughter, Liz Sova and son-in-law, Tom, to Corydon, to be near her beloved granddaughter, Mallory (Sova) and Kyle Beach and their two children, Savannah and Dean Beach.
She enjoyed her remaining years being spoiled by her daughter with monthly pedicures and watching her great-grandchildren grow. She was anxiously awaiting the newest member of the family, a great-grandson (Christine and Erik Shaver, of Indianapolis) due at the end of May.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip; and her six older siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Liz (Tom); and son, David (Jodi); as well as her four grandchildren, Christine Sova Shaver (Erik), Mallory (Sova) Beach (Kyle), Lindsey Teller and Curt Teller.
She will be remembered best for her endless patience, love of family, tight squeezes and infectious laugh.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Flint Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana, with John Coney, Minister, officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana, 502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany IN 47150-9911.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
