GARRETT — Betty L. McKeever, 81, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett.
Ms. McKeever was born on Aug. 26, 1940, in Garrett, to Delbert and Minnie Hollinger. She attended Garrett High School.
On March 21, 1959, at Cedar Creek Church in Garrett, she married James L. McKeever. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2005.
Betty was a homemaker for many years and also ran her own upholstery shop in LaOtto for 15 years. Interior design was a passion of hers. She worked at the LaOtto School as a lunch lady and helped with the aftercare program. She also was a custodian at Garrett Keyser Butler School district.
Betty enjoyed going to lunches with her classmates and swinging on her swing while visiting with her neighbors. Her most treasured times were attending activities, dinners, and parties surrounded by family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Lon Fritz, of LaOtto; grandchildren, Jamie (Jake) Chittenden, of Avilla, Mandy Fritz, of Syracuse and Rudy Combs, of Garrett; great-grandchildren, Aidan and Ashdan Chittenden and Madisan, Troy and Bryce Wallace; and great-great-grandchildren, Jace Wallace and Remington Combs. Also surviving are brothers, Danny (Crystal) Hollinger and Wilber (Joyce) Hollinger; and in-law, Claude Combs Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; beloved daughter, Melody J. Combs; and brother, Raymond Hollinger.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.
Pastors Jim and Lois Watkins will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Cedar Creek Cemetery near Garrett.
Contributions in memory of Betty, may be directed to Miller’s Merry Manor Activities Department.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.thomasfunerahome.org.
