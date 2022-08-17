Barbara Gross
COLUMBIA CITY — Barbara Louise Gross, 80, of Columbia City, Indiana, died on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Born on July 21, 1942, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Jay W. and Florence Irene (Wooten) Paulus.
Growing up in Columbia City, she graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1960. She continued her education and graduated from Olivet Nazarene College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education.
Barbara started her career as a teacher in Smithfield, Illinois, from 1964-1965. She continued her career in Whitley County, teaching at Mary Raber Elementary from 1965-1967, and Coesse Elementary from 1967-1997.
While attending Olivet Nazarene College she met her future husband, Wilbur Scott Gross. They were united in marriage on June 21, 1964. After nearly 56 years of marriage, Wilbur preceded her in death on June 13, 2020.
A life-long member of Columbia City Church of the Nazarene, Barbara also enjoyed many years playing golf in the Eel River Ladies Golf League and the Ladies Interclub Golf League of Fort Wayne. Additionally, she participated at the YMCA Water Aerobics Class.
Surviving are her daughters, Linda L. Yoder and Lisa A. (Joshua) Smith, both of Columbia City; brother, Dale Paulus, of Foley, Alabama; sister, Janice (Thomas) Robson, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Emily (Andrew) Russell, Megan Yoder, McKenzie Smith, Allison (Clayton) Clifford, McKayla Smith, Bethany (Trevor) Bolt and Logan (Bailey) Smith; and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Columbia City Church of the Nazarene, 506 N. Main St., Columbia City, IN 46725. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at the church.
Preferred memorials in Barbara’s honor, are to the Church of the Nazarene Youth Group.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
