FORT WAYNE — Kathleen R. DeCamp, 94, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at her home in Fort Wayne.
Born in South Milford, She graduated from Ball State University and later graduated from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne in 1971 with her master’s degree. She worked as an elementary education school teacher for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 30 years.
She was a member of Saint Joseph United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir for over 40 years.
Surviving are her children, Thomas (Janneen) DeCamp of Auburn, Joseph (Jill) DeCamp of Fort Wayne, and Holly Deborah (Vincent) Maranto of Fort Wayne; sister, Betty Shookman; six grandchildren, Alan, Laura, Rachel, Sarah, Michelle, and Gabriel; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Florence Wible; her loving husband, Richard DeCamp; as well as brothers, Dave and John Wible.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St Joseph United Methodist Church, 6004 Reed Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46835, with calling from 3:30 p.m., until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph United Methodist Church or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
To view the online obituary, go to www.mccombandsons.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.