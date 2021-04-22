KENDALLVILLE — Lisa Ann Owsley, age 44, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Lisa was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Aug. 19, 1976, to Leo David Jones and Diane (Ousley) Day. Her father preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Prairie Heights High School and Ivy Tech Community College of Fort Wayne, where she earned a nursing degree.
She loved being on the lake, listening to music, spending time with her family and going fishing.
Survivors include her mother, Diane and Tony Day, of Kendallville; sons, Dakota Penick, of LaGrange and Cole Penick of Howe; daughter, Shelby Penick, of Howe; brothers, David Jones, of Kendallville and Kevin Kiser, of Kendallville; sister, Melissa Kiser, of Kendallville; and maternal grandparents, Bill and Joanna Ousley, of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by her father; paternal grandparents, Alonzo and Ioma Jones; and stepfather, Vernon “Bob” Kiser.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m.
Pastor Barry Kiser will officiate the service.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett.
Casketbearers will be Dakota Penick, Cole Penick, Kevin Kiser, Kristopher Kiser, Brandon Kiser and Zachariah Kiser.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.