ANGOLA — William W. “Bill” Bryan, 74, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, March 17, 2023, following a brief illness.
Bill was born on Nov. 1, 1948, in Angola, Indiana, to Jack O. and Wilma (Myers) Bryan.
He graduated from Angola High School in 1967. It was in high school that Bill excelled in football and wrestling. He also set some records on the track team which stood for many years. While working his way through getting his bachelor’s degree at Tri-State College, Bill worked as a Deputy Sheriff for the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, back when deputies had all the duties of law enforcement, EMS, jailers and dispatching (prior to 911).
Bill received his Master’s Degree in Business from Indiana Wesleyan University in 1984.
When the Vietnam conflict was going on, Bill, with his brother Bruce, joined the Indiana National Guard and with his leadership skills eventually became the commander of the Angola Unit, where he served for many years.
Bill worked as a dispatcher for NIPSCO in Angola, and left that job to become a Real Estate Broker for several different realty offices in town, where he found his real passion in helping others.
Bill was a member of the Land of Lakes Lions Club. He was instrumental in starting the tent and chair rental business as a fundraiser for the club, which still continues to serve the community today.
Bill was a pioneer in the development of the Bike Trail for Steuben County. He served on the BZA for many years, and was very proud of his membership and activities in Angola Masonic Lodge #236 and with the Pokagon Shrine Club. He would often be seen riding in the parades on the club pontoon or spotted on the bus taking kids to the Shrine Circus.
Bill was an adjunct professor at Trine University instructing Real Estate classes, and for many years instructed Utah “Concealed Weapon Carry” License classes.
Bill enjoyed coffee at McDonalds for many years with the coffee gang, Lake James, boats and going to gun shows, but above all he loved his family, especially his grandchildren, friends and his dog, Danny Boy.
Surviving are his wife, Eileen Bryan, whom he married on Feb. 14, 2021, of Angola, Indiana; his daughters, Kathleen “Katie” (Christopher) O’Keefe, of Angola, Indiana, and Suzanne “Suzie” Bryan, of Angola, Indiana; his beloved grandchildren, Emery, Asher and Cora, all of Angola, Indiana; siblings, Donna (Charles) Rose, of Savannah, Georgia, Jackie (Scott) Weber, of Angola, Indiana, Barney (Catherine) Bryan, of Angola, Indiana, Jody (Donald) Hill, of Hamilton, Indiana, and JoAnn (Glen) Beecher, of Fremont, Indiana; along with numerous nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, whom he married on June 19, 1978, Carol (Holloway) Bryan on Dec. 24, 2014; and his brother, Bruce Bryan on Sept. 13, 2012.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital For Children.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
