Ida M. Miller, 91, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 3:50 a.m., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 12:34 am
