AVILLA — Susan Marie Hicks, age 52, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Susan was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on April 11, 1969, to Richard Keith Nesbitt and Chloe Ann (Beauchamp) Nesbitt. Her mother preceded her in death in 1997.
She married Robert Willis Hicks on Sept. 6, 1997, at First Christian Church in Kendallville.
Susan loved her birds and dogs, spending time with her grandchildren, growing flowers, working puzzles and Diamond Art projects.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Hicks of Avilla; son, Corey Nesbitt Campbell; daughters, Ashley Sarabia, of Fort Wayne and Kassandra Hicks, of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren, Brysen Campbell, Antonio Sarabia, Dominic Sarabia, Joecya Sarabia, Zalicia Sarabia, Zavier Hicks, Desmond Combs, Connor Combs, Liara Combs and Destirey Hicks; father, Keith and Doris Nesbitt, of Albion; brother, Rick Nesbitt, of San Diego, California; and sister, Teresa Frick, of Indianapolis.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, from 3-6 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Burial will take place at Sweet Cemetery near Albion.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.