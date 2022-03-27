CORUNNA — Janel K. Hamilton, 45, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022.
She was born on March 23, 1976, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Gary Rowe and Joan (Long) Rowe.
Janel graduated from DeKalb High School in 1994.
She married Kevin Duane Hamilton, on March 13, 2008.
Janel raced mini stock cars in Angola, and she loved to ghost hunt.
Janel above all was a devoted wife, a wonderful homemaker and talented cook.
Janel was an animal lover; she had worked for Dekalb Animal Shelter.
Janel is survived by husband, Kevin; sons, Brandon Michael Lee Woodward, of LaOtto; and Tristan Douglas Woodward, of Ashley; grandson, Zachary; parents, Gary and Joan Rowe; brother, Bronson Rowe, of Kendallville; mother-in-law, Shelia Slone, of Butler; brothers-in-law, Craig, Kyle and Derrick Hamilton; and of course her Bassett hound, Pepper.
Janel was preceded in death by father-in-law, Bud K. Hamilton Jr.; and her cherished furry friends, Daisy, Sissy, Kash and Belo.
A Celebration of Janel’s Life will be held at a later date.
