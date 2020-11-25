AUBURN — Wayne "Hoppy" Boyd, age 91, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
Mr. Boyd was born on Jan. 15, 1929, in Auburn, to Gilbert and Geraldine “Peg” (Bainbridge) Boyd.
He married Eileen Carboni in February 1971, and she preceded him in death.
Mr. Boyd honorably served his country in the National Guard from 1950 through 1956.
He worked for Dana Corporation in Auburn for 31 years, retiring in 1990.
Wayne loved classic Chrysler cars and enjoyed collecting them over the years. He loved watching IU basketball and football and he enjoyed going out for breakfast, especially to Richard’s.
Survivors include his companion of 23 years, Doris Haupert, of Auburn; stepson, Mike Carboni and his wife, Judy, of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter, Judy Carboni, of Clermont, Florida; Doris’s children, Roger and Patti Haupert, of Fort Wayne and Kim and Larry Schaefer, of Leo; Doris’s grandchildren and great-granddaughter, Matthew Schaefer, of Auburn, Jason and Kristy Schaefer, of Fort Wayne and Thea Schaefer, of Fort Wayne; and several loving cousins and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eileen Boyd; and stepson, Jim Carboni.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, from 1-2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.
Memorial donations may be made to Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn, Indiana 46706.
Per Gov. Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required. There will only be 25 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors may need to be prepared to wait outside.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
