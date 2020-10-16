AUBURN — Lois Ann Christlieb, 81, died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 24, 1939, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Bill and Berneda (Kleber) Vinson.
Lois and her husband John, were owners of Auburn Home Improvement until their retirement in 1998. They also owned and operated J & L Storage in Auburn.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
She married John Christlieb on July 13, 1957, in Auburn, and he died on Dec. 24, 2012.
Surviving are two sons and five daughters, John Christlieb, of Houston, Texas, Pat and Mark Snyder, of Auburn, Mike and Cyndee Christlieb, of Auburn, Karen and Jerry Brandt, of Auburn, Nancy and Kent Grimm, of Auburn, Linda Christlieb of Auburn and Kris and Joe Bellinger, of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren, Zach (Jacqueline) Christlieb, Amanda (Tim) Klinker, Matthew Snyder, Kathryn (Matt) Bowman, Jason Christlieb, Jon (Taija) Christlieb, Danielle (Robert) Myers, Lindsey (Carl) Rivir, Spencer (Molly) Grimm, Suzanne (Isaac) Witmer, Harmon Grimm, Jeremy Dingman, Audrey Bellinger and Cody Bellinger; 20 great-grandchildren, Zoey, Jax, Autumn, Lucas, Jack, Cora, Stella, Fiona, Syra, Rylee, Jaxson, Meridith, Sawyer, Lennyn, Otis, Eloise, Kate, Sarah, Natalie and Mae; one brother and six sisters, Jerry Vinson, Mary Voirol, Alice and Denny Ranson, Joan and Orval Wallace, Nancy and Junior Jones, Theresa Harris and Ginny and Bill Fink; and two sisters-in-law, Becky Dowden and Karin Vinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Chuck Vinson and Joe Vinson; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Vinson.
Private family services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Father Timothy Wrozek will officiate.
Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Due to the State Mandate, those attending the service are required to wear masks.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
