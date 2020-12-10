CROMWELL — Leona Ruth Brower, 86, formerly of Cromwell, Indiana, died at 11:20 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, where she had been a resident since September.
She was born May 22, 1934, in Noble County, Indiana, a daughter of the late Noble and Jeanette Glea (Nicodemus) Foster.
Her formative years were spent in the Albion area, where she attended Albion High School. She later earned a GED.
For 40 years, she worked for Silgan Plastics, formerly Monsanto Plastics in Ligonier.
Leona enjoyed shopping and watching and feeding the birds. She liked planting an annual vegetable garden and also growing roses. Keeping her mind sharp, she liked Sudoku puzzles and playing gin rummy.
She is survived by her three children, Michael E. Brower, of Albion, Janet S. Brower, of Marion, Kentucky, and Debrah K. Brower, of Cromwell; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Patsy Brustos, of Cromwell; and twin siblings, Ivan Forster, of Kendallville and Nancy (Phil) Burton, of Knapp Lake.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jerri Lee Brower; and brothers, Lee, Robert and William Foster.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Thorn Cemetery, 350 S. C.R. 650W.
Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
