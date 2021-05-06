CHURUBUSCO — Wayne C. Sembach, 79, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on May 1, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Flint, Michigan, on Feb. 14, 1942, to Wilbur and Anna Lucille (Pease) Sembach. His parents preceded him in death.
He graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1959.
Mr. Sembach served in the U.S. Army.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and he loved woodworking and gardening.
He was a salesman with First Aide Corporation in Elgin, Illinois, for many years.
Wayne is survived by a daughter, Candy (Gary) Kerr; two sons, Caland (Alex) Sembach and Mark (Joe Tralongo) Sembach; three grandchildren, Calliann, Evelynn and Mitchel; and a brother, David (Ursula) Sembach.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William Sembach.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 6 p.m., at Faith Lutheran Church, 9251 E. S.R. 205, Churubusco, IN, 46723.
Family will receive friends on Friday, from 3 p.m., until service time at the church.
Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
