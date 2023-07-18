FREMONT — Frederick Dean Bright, 87, of Fremont, Indiana, entered the chapter eternal on Friday, July 14, 2023.
He was born on April 1, 1936, in Celina, Ohio, son of the late Eugene and LaJune (Hoppe) Bright.
Frederick graduated from Fairview High School in Dayton, Ohio, and The Ohio State University in 1960, with an Aeronautical Engineering Degree. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.
Frederick married the love of his life, Kay E. Graef, on June 18, 1960.
He worked for Ohio Bell Telephone Company as a District Manager for more than 30 years and was a District Representative with Lutheran Brotherhood Insurance Company for six years.
He earned his private flying license after retiring and thoroughly enjoyed flying.
Frederick was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, Indiana.
Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Kay E. Bright; sons, Jeff (Mary Jo) Bright, Dana (Julie) Bright and Steve Bright; his five beloved grandchildren, Sarah (Justin) Nye, Jeff (Amanda) Bright II, Heather Bright, Nathan Bright and Lauren (David) Blankenship; and five beloved great-grandchildren, Trevor, Amelia, Callynn, Harper and Oakley.
Cremation will take place.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m., on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, Indiana, with the Rev. Jeffrey Teeple officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Monday, July 31, 2023, prior to the service at the church.
Graveside services will immediately follow the service at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.