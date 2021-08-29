ANGOLA — John A. Kaiser, 57, of Austin, Texas, and formerly of Angola, Indiana, and Coldwater, Michigan, died on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1963, in Angola, Indiana.
John graduated from Coldwater High School. He later served in the United States Air Force, serving during Desert Storm.
John had worked in Texas for the last 20 years.
Survivors include his mother, Emily (Bob) Russell of Orland; father, Herbert Kaiser of Angola; a sister, Tish Covell of Orland; three nieces, four great nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont. Funeral services will follow, and Pastor Rich Warren will officiate the service.
Burial will follow the service at South Scott Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Fremont American Legion Cassel Post #257 Color Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home.
