Stephen Fries
SYRACUSE — Stephen J. Fries, 62, of Syracuse, Indiana, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
Born on April 19, 1960, at Whitley County Memorial Hospital, Columbia City, Indiana, he was a son of John L. and Margaret Ann (Rhoades). Growing up in Columbia City, he completed Mary Raber Elementary School and graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1978. Continuing his education at Purdue University, he earned a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering.
He began his work career with I & M Electric in Fort Wayne, where he worked for 10 years as an engineer. He then took a position with Celotex, Lagro where he met his fiancé, Lynn Rhoades.
Following the untimely death of his fiancé, Lynn, he eventually moved to Syracuse, where he lived for the past 15 years.
A whiz with computers, he was the go-to for family and friends with computer issues. Living at the lake, he enjoyed swimming. An accomplished cook — he was always on the search for new and exciting recipes. Quiet time was spent watching golf or old movies. A holiday tradition was the old movie “What A Wonderful Life.”
Surviving are his mother, Margaret Ann Wait (Philip Richard), of Syracuse, New York; stepmother, Mary Louise Fries, of Columbia City; stepsister, Mary Catherine (Gregg) Palmer, and their child, Olivia, of Columbia City.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Fries; siblings, Stephanie Ann Fries and David Andrew Fries; maternal grandparents, Harry and Edna Rhoades; and paternal grandparents, Leo J. and Ella Marie Fries.
There will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will take place at a later date at Catholic Cemetery, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials in Stephen’s honor are to the Whitley County Community Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
