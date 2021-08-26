FREMONT — Jeffrey S. Sommers, age 60, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Neenah, Wisconsin.
He was born on May 26, 1961, in Angola, Indiana, to Jerrie and Gladys (Walters) Sommers.
Jeff enjoyed squirrel hunting, fishing, spending time with friends and family, buying scratch-off tickets, old westerns, and shows like Jack Hannah’s Adventures. Even though Jeff was a diabetic, he enjoyed his sweets, such as hot fudge sundaes, and cinnabuns.
He formerly worked for Wenzel Metal Spinning and the Bakery in Fremont.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Melisa S. Baral, of Neenah, Wisconsin; her daughter, Brianna Baral, of Neenah, Wisconsin; a daughter, Brandy Sommers, of Coldwater, Michigan; grandchildren, Mia, Sabrina, Tee ya and Garrin; a sister, Brenda Sommers, of Fremont, Indiana; brothers, Tom (Shirley) Sommers, of Fremont, Indiana, Robert Sommers, of Montpelier, Ohio, Gary Sommers, of Fremont, Indiana, Mark Sommers, of Fremont, Indiana, and Steve Sommers, of Central Lake, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David Sommers; a niece, Cissy; sisters-in-law, Virginia Sommers, Mary Sommers and Janice Sommers.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.
Memorial donations in memory of Jeff, may be given to his grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
