OSSIAN — Charles Edward Musselman, 90, of Ossian, Indiana, formerly of Ligonier, died peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Musselman was born in Olathe, Kansas, on June 17, 1929, to Harvey Loanzo Musselman and Catherine (Storch) Musselman. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Wawaka High School and honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.
He married his angel, Judith Ann LeMiux on Feb. 5, 1977.
For more than 42 years, Charlie owned and operated Ligonier Hardware.
He was the mayor of the town of Ligonier from 1996-2000.
Charlie was a devoted family man and his wife and family meant everything to him. He was a selfless man who was loved by all. In the words of his granddaughter, Quincee, “he was the perfect example of 1 Corinthians 16:14, Do everything in love.”
He is survived by his wife, Judy Musselman, of Ossian; sons, Dennis Musselman, of Ligonier, Dave Musselman, of Ligonier, and Jason and Tiffany Musselman, of Ossian; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Musselman, of Elkhart; and sister, Thelma Cantrell, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Max and Dean Musselman.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 W. Mill St., Ossian.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Ossian United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Herr officiating.
There will be an hour of visitation prior to the funeral service.
Burial with military honors will take place at Sparta Cemetery, Kimmell.
Memorial donations may be given to Ossian United Methodist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
