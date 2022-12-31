AUBURN — Gloria Ann Klein, 95, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her home with family at her side.
She was born on Aug. 26, 1927, in Logansport, Indiana, to Berl E. and Theresa L (Gilsinger) Grant.
Gloria was a 1945 graduate of Logansport High School.
She married John “Jerry” Klein on Sept. 10, 1949, in Logansport, Indiana. As a loving wife and homemaker, she supported her husband in his career and was always available for her seven children.
Gloria was an active member at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn. She served on the Cancer Society Board, was a Red Cross Volunteer and a member of PEO.
Gloria loved telling stories of the wonderful life she was blessed to have lived. She talked about growing up in a loving family. As a young girl her mother had her take elocution lessons, dance and acrobatic classes. As a young girl she would perform at local events as an acrobatic dancer.
As a grandmother she was always available for endless games of Uno. She would go on outings to pick strawberries at local farms. She took the family on many summer vacations to the shores of Lake Michigan. She never missed the opportunity to spend spring break with her two grandsons in Hawaii. She was a great comfort to the entire family and never required compensation for her efforts.
Gloria was grateful to the end. She had the ability to accept and love all. This is a gift that her children and grandchildren will cherish forever. Gloria always believed empathy was a great virtue. She lived every day with the joy of putting others before herself.
Her last words on Christmas Eve were: “As long as we love each other, everything will work out.”
Her husband, Jerry, preceded her in death, passing away on Feb. 9, 2009.
Surviving are six children, Jeffrey Klein and his wife, Ruby Edwards, of Kailua, Hawaii, Fritz Klein, of Auburn, Margaret Klein and her husband, Scott Krieg, of Auburn, Steven and Susie (Parker) Klein, of Auburn, Bruce Klein, of Auburn, and Kevin and Marie (Spratt) Klein, of Auburn; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister in law, Carolyn Brink, of Logansport.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Mariann Klein; son, Grant Klein; sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline and Jim Posthauer; and brother and sister-in-law, Berl “Bucky” and Bridget Grant.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday Jan. 6, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
Burial will follow the Mass at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling is Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center Street, Auburn, and also one hour prior to the service on Friday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the church.
Memorials may be given in memory of Gloria, to Parkview Hospice or Northeast Indiana Cancer Services.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
