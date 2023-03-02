FORT WAYNE — James M. Kinsey, 93, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; a brother, Larry; seven children; 23 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
There will be visitation at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, 1320 E. DuPont Road, Fort Wayne, from 3-5 p.m., on Friday March 3, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at Bethel Ministries of Fort Wayne, 8405 Lima Road, Fort Wayne, at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Stillwater Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814, or Bethel Ministries of Fort Wayne, 8405 Lima Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46818, or a charity of your choice.
Additional information as well as fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.mccombandsons.com for the Kinsey family.
