Gaylord Miller

FORT WAYNE — Gaylord Duane Miller, 85, a loving father of four, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at his home.
Born Nov. 15, 1937, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was the son of the late Elmer R. and Pauline M. (Linnemeyer) Miller. Surrounded by a large family with eight siblings, Gaylord was the sole surviving member.
He attended Central High School and then Chester High School after moving to North Manchester as a sophomore.
Gaylord had a passion for many things, most importantly his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his family, his church, his work, and basketball.
He met Shirley at the age of 14, on a church hayride. He immediately knew he would make her his wife. They were married on Sept. 1, 1956, and had four children, Mark, Tim, Marybeth and Rebecca.
He filled their home with faith, fun, and laughter while also modeling hard work.
Growing up quickly, he started his career in the food industry, working as a meat manager for 14 years at A & P Grocery. For five years, he worked for the Jewel Tea Company. Gaylord and Shirley then moved to Tunker, Indiana, after purchasing the Tunker Grocery and Locker Service. Gaylord was a butcher and one of the best in his trade. After retiring from the food industry, he started a lawn and snow removal business, G & A, working until 2021.
Gaylord started refereeing high school and college basketball in 1958. He organized area church basketball leagues in Decatur, Fort Wayne and Columbia City. In addition, he established the Old Settler’s Day Basketball Tournament. He hustled on the court for 64 years, ensuring sportsmanlike conduct. Gaylord was recognized at the 2019 IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament as the longest-standing referee in the state of Indiana. Moreover, he was an ASA softball and baseball umpire for 15 years.
Gaylord was larger than life. He always had a joke to tell or a song in his heart, filling the room with laughter.
Shortly after celebrating 60 years of marriage, his wife, Shirley, went to be with her Heavenly Father. It was a few years later that he met and married his wife, Elaine (Haupert), on February 7, 2021. They blended their families flawlessly with wit and warmth, sharing a little over two joy-filled years of marriage. This relationship brought Gaylord great peace into his final days.
Gaylord’s most important relationship was with Jesus Christ. He desired that everyone would have a relationship with Jesus, so that together they would meet in heaven again someday. He was a song leader in his church for many years. Gaylord was recognized for his excellent leadership as a Sunday School Superintendent in the Church of the Nazarene from 1965-1973, at Fort Wayne South Side. In more recent years, Gaylord helped plant Sugar Creek Fellowship Church in Tunker, Indiana. He will be missed by the church parishioners that he greeted each week. Gaylord is now in the arms of Jesus, healthy and healed.
Along with his wife, Elaine, he is survived by his children, the Rev. Timothy D. (Monica) Miller, of Bluffton, Mary Beth (Michael) Johnson, of Columbia City and Rebecca S. (Rick) Selk, of Manteno, Illinois; and 13 grandchildren, Katie (Brandon), Andrew (Aline), Bethany (Kyle), Sarah (Clark), Grace, Adam (Ashley), Jonathan, Jacob, Levi (Alison), Luke, Caleb, Leah and Kenna; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition, his bonus family survives, Amy (Alex) Kulik, Vince Haupert, Jason (Tonya) Haupert; Cheryl (Bud) Mallow; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Gaylord was greeted in heaven by Shirley; and his son, Mark D. Miller. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald R. Miller, Robert W. Miller and Paul E. Miller; and sisters Thelma Ringenberg, Deroles Bowling, Jean Johnson, Maxine Baker, and Janet Kumfer.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Columbia City Church of the Nazarene, 506 N. Main St., with visitation one hour prior.
The burial will be at South Park Annex Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to Sugar Creek Fellowship Church of the Nazarene Building Fund.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
