SHIPSHEWANA — Glen “Red” LeRoy Baldwin, age 89, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was born on May 11, 1931, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Clarence and Thelma (Harris) Baldwin.
Glen graduated from Sturgis High School in 1949.
He was an electrician and worked at several trailer factories in Elkhart, Bristol and Middlebury, Indiana, before working at Holly Park Industries in Shipshewana, Indiana, and as a Security Guard at United Technologies in Howe, Indiana.
Glen married Julia Markley on Nov. 30, 1951. They were married until November 2011. Although their marriage ended, they remained very good friends.
Glen loved hunting and fishing. He also owned Appaloosa horses and showed them with his family in many horse shows. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a member of A.A. Chapters in Sturgis and White Pigeon, Michigan, and Bristol, Indiana, and was a member of Scott United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his children, Cathy (Jean) Phillip, of LaGrange, Indiana, Rebecca (Mark) Krieger, of South Milford, Indiana, Debra (Lee) Fraim, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Donald (Sally) Baldwin, of Howe, Indiana; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Robert LeRoy; his parents; his sister, Barb Barnard; and a brother, Bruce Baldwin.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place.
His cremains will be buried at White Pigeon Cemetery, White Pigeon, Michigan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Remembrances in his honor may be made to Scott United Methodist Church, 7020 N. C.R. 675W, Shipshewana, IN 46565.
Online condolence may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
