FREMONT — Jerry L. Hantz, age 77, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the home of a grandson, Kody Harrington.
He was born on Nov. 1, 1944, in Angola, Indiana, to Orville J. and Edna Pearl (Rowe) Hantz.
Jerry attended Fremont Schools.
He worked for Swager Tower in Fremont for many years, traveling all over the world doing tower projects. He later built pole barns working for himself. After that, he worked for Cleveland Homes in Angola, Indiana, for many years.
Jerry enjoyed construction work and building things. He enjoyed cutting wood, being outside, and staying busy. He loved country music, NASCAR, and especially Dale Earnhardt Sr., and Junior, his family, and spending time at the Bull Pen Restaurant and Pizza King in Fremont. He was also always found on his lawn mower riding in town.
Survivors include his four daughters, Dianne (Steve) Fisher, of Angola, Indiana, Julie Dufault, of Roanoke, Indiana, Carrie (Leonard Jr.) Fenton, of Fremont, Indiana, and Geneva Evans, of Shelbyville, Indiana, 14 grandchildren, Felicia, James Jr., Austin, Calinda, Robert, Kody, Jonathan, Zakery, Randall, Lucille, Karston, Anthony, Lyla and Matthew, 13 great-grandchildren, Bentley, Wyatt, Lucas, Zelda, Vivian, Elijah, Liam, Kody, Charles, Zoe, Laura, Zarahleen and Octavian; sisters, Joyce (Larry) Clampett. of Paxton, Illinois, and Bonnie Magnus. of Sturgis, Michigan; and brothers, Richard "Dick" (Barbara) Hantz, of Coldwater, Michigan, Tom Hantz, of Kinderhook, Michigan, and George (Lourie) Hantz, of Angola, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville "Polly" and Edna Hantz, and a brother, Gene Hantz.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Stokes Chapel United Methodist Church, 947 S. Fremont Road, Montgomery, Michigan. Please come to share your memories of Jerry and enjoy a snack with his family.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the YMCA of Steuben County, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
