Mellissa Jane Leamon, age 67, of Cromwell, Indiana, died at Laverne Terrace in Avilla, Indiana, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Updated: August 25, 2020 @ 5:44 am
